Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Cardiff City: Erol Bulut's focus is winning and it's what he's good at - Caulker

Steven Caulker says his old boss Erol Bulut is the ideal choice for Cardiff City because he is a "manager who knows how to get results".

Former Fenerbahce boss Bulut, 48, has been appointed Cardiff manager following the departure of Sabri Lamouchi.

Ex-Bluebirds captain Caulker, 31, played under Bulut for Turkish clubs Alanyaspor and Gaziantep.

"I think he is a good manager who will do very well at Cardiff," Caulker said.

"I was a little bit surprised [by Bulut's appointment] because you don't often see Turkish managers move over to English football, but I think he's the perfect fit for the job.

"I would say if any of the Turkish managers were to make the move, he would be the one who would be the perfect fit."

Caulker, who played for Cardiff in the Premier League in 2013-14, met Bulut when he took charge at Alanyaspor in 2019.

He later joined the German-born ex-Turkey Under-21s international at another Turkish top-flight side, Gaziantep.

Former Tottenham and Liverpool defender Caulker, who was capped once by England, but now represents Sierra Leone, says the 48-year-old values points ahead of performances.

"I don't think he's someone who's going to come here and play overly-pretty football," Caulker told BBC Sport Wales.

"I don't think he's one of those managers who are so focused on playing out from the back and playing through the lines.

"That's part of his game, absolutely, but a big part of his focus is winning and that's what he's good at.

"He's someone who wants to win a game of football and knows how to win a game football.

"So if that involves a back five and keeping it tight - you know, Southampton away, who may be playing the best football in the league next season, he will do that.

"If you're at home against slightly weaker opposition, maybe absolutely you can play, and I think he has that ability to mix it up."

Erol Bulut is taking charge of a Cardiff side who finished 21st in the Championship last season

Caulker has been in touch with Bulut since his move to Cardiff was announced on Saturday.

"I dropped him a text just to wish him all the best and to say if he or his family need any help settling in, I know the area well," Caulker said.

"I am happy to help - I would class him as a friend. He helped me in Turkey for a good few years so I just offered the favour in return.

"We had a good chat. It's a project that obviously he's excited about and I am hoping for him as a friend, and as it's an old club of mine, that it's a good match and they are successful."

Bulut will be unveiled at the Cardiff City Stadium on Monday having agreed to become the Bluebirds' fourth manager in nine months, following on from Lamouchi, Mark Hudson and Steve Morison.

Cardiff finished just a place above the Championship relegation zone last season having also struggled in 2021-22.

Caulker thinks Bulut has the quality to ensure there are happier times in the Welsh capital next season - as long as he is given time.

"He speaks really good English which is going to help," Caulker said.

"His experience in Turkey will hold him in good stead and his experiences of playing in Germany will also hold him in good stead.

"He is an experienced player and an experienced manager.

"He has an understanding of his players on a personal level which is nice. Like I said, I class him as a friend.

"I always feel managers that have that sort of friendship with players get the players on side and they want to work for them.

"Hopefully, given the right opportunity to get the squad that he wants to piece together and given enough time to put his ideas across and have a real influence, I believe Cardiff will be at the right end of the table next season rather than down the bottom."

Caulker is a free agent having been released by Wigan Athletic at the end of last season.

He returned from Turkey to join the Latics on a short-term deal in January, only to find first-team opportunities limited when Shaun Maloney replaced Kolo Toure as manager.

Caulker's focus for the moment is a key Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria on 18 June, but he is uncertain about his next move at club level.

Asked whether he could join Bulut at Cardiff, Caulker said: "I've not had a conversation. I certainly won't be inviting myself to any club.

"You know, if Erol decides to pick up the phone, that's a conversation we'd have.

"But I spoke to him as a friend and offered support to help his family settle in. In terms of football, honestly my only focus is Sierra Leone."