Euro 2024 qualifying: Scotland v Georgia Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 20 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra & BBC Radio Nan Gaidheal, follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app, watch highlights on BBC One Scotland & BBC iPlayer

It will be no surprise if Scotland face Georgia in Tuesday's Euro 2024 qualifier with some trepidation.

Scotland have twice lost crucial European Championship qualifiers against the Georgians, although unlike this week's encounter, both of those defeats were away from home.

The first of the losses was in 2007. You have two minutes to name Alex McLeish's starting line-up for that 2-0 European Championship qualifying defeat. Go!