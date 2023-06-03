Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Vincent Tan took control of Cardiff City in 2010 and has seen the club win promotion to the Premier League before dropping back into the Championship

Erol Bulut is Cardiff City's latest manager, the 12th full-time boss at the club during the 13-year reign of owner Vincent Tan.

But can you name the 11 predecessors to former Turkey Under-21 international Bulut?

The last two Cardiff bosses each lasted only four months, while Tan's first change meant the end for a man who had been at the Bluebirds' helm for six years.

You have three minutes to name them all - and the dates to help you out.