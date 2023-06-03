Ilkay Gundogan beamed broadly as champagne corks popped all around him at Wembley.

The toast was the magnificent Manchester City captain - once again the man for big moments - after his side lifted the FA Cup following a 2-1 win over Manchester United.

Erling Haaland's goalscoring exploits have understandably made him the headline act at City this season but Gundogan's consistent, decisive contributions make him deserving of top billing alongside the lethal Norwegian striker.

When manager Pep Guardiola needs Gundogan, the 32-year-old German has a track record of delivering. He did so again with the two goals at Wembley that settled the first all-Manchester FA Cup final in City's favour and left United deep in despair.

Gundogan's future remains uncertain as he will be out of contract at the end of the season amid links to Barcelona - but, if Guardiola has his way, he will surely not let the German out of his sight let alone leave Etihad Stadium.

Even in his post-match news conference after winning at Wembley, Guardiola said the club were Guardiola said the club were "working" on a new deal..

He was the central figure in the storyline of this FA Cup final, scoring the fastest goal in the showpiece's history just 12 seconds after kick-off. He then delivered the decisive moment with a 51st-minute volley that ensured City added another honour to their Premier League triumph, with the potential crowning glory of the Champions League on the horizon when they face Inter Milan in Istanbul in the final next Saturday.

Should we be surprised that Gundogan was the match-winner? Not a bit of it.

Everyone at City will want Gundogan to stay

'It was manager's genius' - Guardiola jokes with Lineker about Gundogan stunner

Gundogan has form for making the difference, as he did when he came on as a substitute to score twice on the final day of last season when City struck three times in five minutes to overturn Aston Villa's 2-0 lead to clinch the Premier League title.

And as City embarked on one of their trademark relentless marches to overhaul Arsenal in this season's title chase, Gundogan again produced the goods.

He scored both goals in the 2-1 win over Leeds United at the start of May and two more in the 3-0 win at Everton, the first of them breaking the deadlock with a piece of improvisation bordering on genius, the second a brilliant free-kick.

Today, he was the FA Cup match-winner with two more - and that first goal after 12 seconds will take its place in history.

Gundogan actually started the game by sending the kick-off straight back to keeper Stefan Ortega, his long clearance flicked on by Haaland before a combination of Victor Lindelof's header and a Kevin De Bruyne deflection set the ball up perfectly for a right-foot volley that flashed past a motionless David de Gea.

If Gundogan does leave City after the Champions League final, he has the chance to depart after the most spectacular piece of captain's trophy lifting in the club's history as Guardiola's superb team stand just 90 minutes from emulating Manchester United's Treble of 1999.

Everyone at City will want Gundogan to stay - Guardiola certainly made his own wishes crystal clear during the post-match celebrations. But one thing is beyond dispute: when the story of these City glory years is written, this hugely popular personality will claim a special place.

Two down, one to go

As for City, it is now a case of two down and one to go. Job done in the Premier League and FA Cup. All that remains is the elusive Champions League - the one trophy they have never laid their hands on.

Inter Milan must now try to succeed where those in England have failed and where even holders Real Madrid came up short, blown away by a blizzard of attacking football when they were thrashed 4-0 in the Champions League semi-final second leg.

Whether this is a harsh judgement or not, the measure of Guardiola's genius and tenure at City will be judged by many through the prism of the Champions League. If City are triumphant in Istanbul, then this can officially be hailed as one of the greatest teams led by a manager deserving of his place among the finest.

City were not actually at their best, going off the boil after the stunning opening phase, allowing Manchester United back into the game when the Video Assistant Referee adjudged that Jack Grealish had handled, allowing Bruno Fernandes to complete the formalities from the spot.

United were hoping they could keep that piece of Treble history for themselves, as they remained the only English club to claim the trophy haul. City required a game-changer.

Cometh the 51st minute, cometh the man... And no surprise that the man was Gundogan.

De Bruyne's free-kick to the edge of the area was met by an unconvincing Gundogan volley but the man with the Midas touch was rewarded again, De Gea going down in stages, the shot even bouncing twice before the keeper belatedly got a hand to it - but not with enough strength to prevent City regaining the lead.

Gundogan had done it again - and everyone at Manchester City will hope a way can be found for him to keep doing it for them long into the future.