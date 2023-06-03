Close menu
German DFB Cup
RB LeipzigRB Leipzig19:00FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt
Venue: Olympiastadion, Germany

RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

RB Leipzig

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 21Blaswich
  • 39Henrichs
  • 16Klostermann
  • 4Orbán
  • 23Halstenberg
  • 27Laimer
  • 8Haidara
  • 17Szoboszlai
  • 7Olmo Carvajal
  • 11Werner
  • 18Nkunku

Substitutes

  • 2Simakan
  • 9Poulsen
  • 10Forsberg
  • 13Nyland
  • 22Raum
  • 24Schlager
  • 25Ba
  • 37Diallo
  • 44Kampl

Frankfurt

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Trapp
  • 35Silva Melo
  • 20Hasebe
  • 2Ndicka
  • 24Ulineia Buta
  • 17Rode
  • 8Sow
  • 32Max
  • 15Kamada
  • 27Götze
  • 9Kolo Muani

Substitutes

  • 6Jakic
  • 18Touré
  • 19Borré
  • 22Chandler
  • 25Lenz
  • 26Ebimbe
  • 29Lindstrøm
  • 30Aaronson
  • 40Ramaj
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Top Stories