Tottenham Hotspur want Ange Postecoglou to bring 28-year-old Japan striker Kyogo Furuhashi with him from Celtic - and are prepared to pay around £25-30m - should they appoint the Australian as their new manager. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic centre-half Carl Starfelt insists there was no hint of a farewell when manager Ange Postecoglou, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, addressed the players after they beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle to lift the Scottish Cup on Saturday. (The Herald On Sunday) external-link

Greece goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas has reached an agreement that will allow him to leave Celtic for free after Utrecht, where he was on loan, said they could not afford the "huge" transfer fee required by the Scottish champions for the 29-year-old. (SportTime) external-link

Finland midfielder Glen Kamara is exploring options away from Rangers and a host of clubs, including Sheffield United, Southampton, Rennes, Nice, Genoa and Frosinone, are interested in the 27-year-old. (TEAMtalk) external-link

Rangers have made United States striker Haji Wright their number one target to replace Alfredo Morelos and are working on a £7m deal to sign the 25-year-old currently with Turkish club Antalyaspor. (Football Insider) external-link

Rangers manager Michael Beale expects Steven Davis to eventually move into coaching once the Northern Ireland midfielder decides to call time on his career but hopes the 38-year-old will be able to play next season once he recovers from long-term injury. (The National) external-link

Ianis Hagi, the Rangers and Romania midfielder who returned to action recently after long-term injury, would be ideally suited to Spanish football, according to his famous former Real Madrid and Barcelona star father, Gheorghe. (The Herald On Sunday) external-link

Aberdeen have agreed a fee for defender Ross McCrorie that could eventually cost Bristol City £3m and the 25-year-old has now been given permission to open talks with the English Championship club and will head south for his medical at the start of the week. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur are set to return with a new bid for Southampton left-back Thierry Small after an£800,000 January offer was rejected, with his parent club demanding £1.2m for the 18-year-old who ended up joining St Mirren on loan for the rest of the season. (Football Insider) external-link

Scotland-born Australia striker Jason Cummings, who had admitted that the A-League Grand Final would be his "last dance" for Central Coast Mariners, scored a hat-trick in their 6-1 thrashing of table-topping Melbourne City with the 27-year-old being targeted by two Indian clubs - Mumbai City and Mohun Bagan. (Football Scotland) external-link

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has ruled out a call up for Durham-born 32-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Jason Steele, who qualifies under the grandparent rule. (Mail On Sunday, print edition)

Hammarby head coach Marti Cifuentes, who has held talks with Heart of Midlothian, faces a mutiny among his players after an indifferent start to the Swedish season and held crisis talks after a training-ground bust-up. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Billy Dodds' future is uncertain, with the 54-year-old admitting after Saturday's Scottish Cup final defeat by Celtic that talks are still "ongoing" about his contract. (Scotland On Sunday) external-link