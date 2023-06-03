Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Ange Postecoglou has been linked with the Spurs job

The Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says he wants to enjoy his side's Scottish Cup and domestic treble triumph rather than be "side-tracked" by talking about his future.

Postecoglou has been linked with the vacant job at Tottenham and has refused to say whether he will be at Celtic next season.

The 57-year-old was asked again after the 3-1 over Inverness.

"I'm going to be a little bit selfish," he said.

"People around me have all worked hard to enjoy this moment, so that's what I'm going to do. I will enjoy it for as long as I can before people drag me away to talk about other things."

Asked why he will not dampen reports of a possible departure, the Celtic boss said: "Because I think I deserve to enjoy this moment just like everyone else. I worked really hard for this moment.

"I owe it to my friends and to my family. I get why you have to ask the question, but from my perspective, I deserve to enjoy this moment.

"There will be a time to come for those kinds of questions but for now, we've grasped a small chunk of history for ourselves and I'm not going to pass that by by being side tracked."

Postecoglou has now won five trophies from a possible six since arriving in Scotland in the summer of 2021, re-establishing Celtic as the dominant force in the country.

The Australian told BBC Scotland he is proud of his players after an "extraordinary season" and labelled their campaign "relentless".

Celtic fans sang Postecoglou's name at full-time and gave a huge roar when he lifted the Scottish Cup trophy, and goalkeeper Joe Hart believes it was a signal from supporters to the manager.

"There's a pretty clear message, isn't there?" Hart said.

"Look, when you're around amazing footballers and top managers, the noise is always there. That's all it is, noise. Today was the focus, all week.

"Whatever happens now, will happen. It's the world of football. It's an interesting place, full of speculation and rumour."

'I can't ask for better'

Inverness, who finished sixth in the Championship this season, pushed Celtic harder than many expected.

They defended well in the first half before Kyogo Furuhashi's opener, and then made things interesting through Daniel MacKay's late goal.

"Like any losing manager I'm disappointed for the boys," said Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.

"We lost goals at bad times. Overall I'm so proud of the boys I thought they gave me everything.

"I thought we had Celtic thinking at times in the game. I can't ask for a better performance."

Dodds is out of contract and when asked about his own future he replied: "I'm hoping to get things tied up so we'll see what happens in the next few days."