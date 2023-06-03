Grant Ward: Bristol Rovers midfielder signs new deal
Bristol Rovers midfielder Grant Ward has signed a new two-year deal with the League One club.
The 28-year-old scored one goal in 19 appearances for the Pirates this season after joining on a short-term contract in January.
Ward came through the youth ranks at Tottenham and has previously had spells at Coventry City, Rotherham United, Ipswich Town and Blackpool.
"He brings experience to our group," boss Joey Barton told the club website.