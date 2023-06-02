Close menu

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: AC Milan striker to leave Serie A club after Verona game

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring the team's first goal from a penalty kick during the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and AC Milan
Ibrahimovic become the oldest scorer in Serie A history with a penalty against Udinese in March

AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic will leave the club after their final match of the season against Hellas Verona on Sunday.

The Serie A side said they would hold a "brief ceremony" for the 41-year-old Swede to "say goodbye".

"AC Milan would like to thank Zlatan for the magnificent time that we have spent together," the club said.

Ibrahimovic rejoined Milan in 2019 and helped them to win the Serie A title last season.

However he has played only four times and started one match for the side this term - and scored one goal - following a series of injuries, and his contract will not be renewed when it expires at the end of June.

The former Malmo, Ajax, Inter, Barcelona, Paris St-Germain, LA Galaxy and Manchester United man also won the league title in his first spell with the club in 2011.

Comments

Join the conversation

11 comments

  • Comment posted by Dys, today at 18:32

    Off to Saudi for $200 million a year. Good luck to him.

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 18:31

    You don't tell the Zlatan when to leave. He tells you.

  • Comment posted by MV_07, today at 18:30

    That will surely be his career over then. Prime Zlatan was one of the best strikers of the last 20 years and would be a strong contender for No.1 had the Champions League not eluded him

  • Comment posted by EPH, today at 18:29

    Good riddens to a selfish, dirty, overrrated player. Yes he was very, very good, but apart from score goals he did nothing. Let him retire on Tiktok where he can make lion jokes and call himself God.

  • Comment posted by Marcusgbg, today at 18:28

    Monza-bound.

    He will play until they drag him off the field.

    It is a bit strange, because from other news, he is a bit based.

    On the bad side, he is just chasing wind.

    On the good side, let him play as long as he wants.

  • Comment posted by soliphant , today at 18:24

    I hope he retires and doesn't do a Ronaldo.

  • Comment posted by James , today at 18:20

    goodbye over rated has been who wasn't that good in his prime, nearly 15 years ago

    • Reply posted by johnlw, today at 18:27

      johnlw replied:
      Look at his goal record for mufc,in a poor side

  • Comment posted by Borissotto, today at 18:15

    Newcastle time??

    • Reply posted by byeadeal28, today at 18:25

      byeadeal28 replied:
      Na mate were on another level now

  • Comment posted by iton, today at 18:15

    "AC Milan would like to thank Zlatan for the magnificent time that we have spent together"

    Willing to bet that a statement will also be issued by Ibrahimovic saying:

    "Zlatan would like to thank Zlatan for the magnificent time that we have spent together"

    Legend

  • Comment posted by BlushMashGadget, today at 18:11

    Just in time to start his professional career at Real Madrid, amazing young talent.

