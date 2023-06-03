Close menu

Mason Mount: Manchester United optimistic about deal for Chelsea midfielder

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Mount played 24 times for Chelsea in the Premier League in 2022-23, scoring three times

Manchester United are growing increasingly optimistic about concluding a deal for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

Chelsea have spent £600m over the past two transfer windows and need to sell before 30 June to ease Financial Fair Play concerns.

It is understood Chelsea would prefer not to lose the England player, 24.

However, Mount's contract runs out in June 2024 and there is no sign of a successful resolution over talks.

While United manager Erik ten Hag has prioritised a new striker this summer, Mount's ability to operate in advanced positions is understood to make him a target for the Old Trafford club.

Mount, who has scored 33 goals in 195 appearances at Stamford Bridge, missed the end of the domestic season with injury as Chelsea finished in 12th.

The player, who joined the club when he was six, has been in contract talks for much of last season.

Speaking last month, Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard said: "Of course in an ideal world those players stay with the club, but again in modern football it isn't always that clear."

The Blues have now appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager.

Despite the continuing ownership uncertainty, it is known United do have funds available this summer.

However, Ten Hag will also be looking at selling players as he aims to get United closer to Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Glazer family announced in November they were considering selling Manchester United as they "explore strategic alternatives" with Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos Group having bid for the club.

  • Comment posted by chriswvtr, today at 15:26

    If he can't get in a mid-table side like Chelsea then why on earth would any of the top 6 teams want him?!

  • Comment posted by Maverick, today at 15:25

    Disliking Man U as I do it's always disappointing when a player signs for them as I assume that everyone hates them.

  • Comment posted by The Drogs Ballocks, today at 15:23

    As a Chelsea fan I can guarantee you he's a top player, all you saying otherwise are just anti Chels like you were with Lampard, he's won a champions league 😉

  • Comment posted by Degsy, today at 15:21

    Hope he goes to Utd , was worried he might have been coming to Anfield

  • Comment posted by MajorMonobrow, today at 15:18

    1 goal in 6 from midfield. I don’t call that over hyped.

  • Comment posted by Doh, today at 15:15

    Good squad player but usual over hyped and over-priced English player

  • Comment posted by RPGDave, today at 15:15

    Mount is a very good player but with Chelsea how they are now many going to say Mount is not worth the money. Man utd would i think get the best out of him and that price could be a good price and deal for them. Just think about some of the worldclass players that never performed at Chelsea then moved and played at top level like Salah

    • Reply posted by Shanshak, today at 15:22

      Shanshak replied:
      You were nearly there, but the first and only "top level" you mentioned was Salah. There's better players in the championship

  • Comment posted by Oracle, today at 15:14

    Nothing special, not sure why any big clubs would go for him.

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 15:08

    If Mount wants to leave Chelsea then I’d happily give him a lift.

  • Comment posted by blue, today at 15:08

    All they have to do is pay the 70 million and he's their's

  • Comment posted by IsKiRoJo69, today at 15:07

    Hope he's a massive failure. Come on City! Fernandes will have to do some extra whinging and diving now 🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by 7th, today at 15:12

      7th replied:
      Hahaha, great gag

  • Comment posted by reynoldo, today at 15:07

    Average player MU don’t need. Strange

  • Comment posted by Owen Goal, today at 15:06

    Need to sign Mount now !

    ... And put him in the side now !

    ... And don't bother taking anyone off.

    Then ManU might not lose by more than six goals !

  • Comment posted by johneemaco, today at 15:06

    Could be a disaster, could work out well. Only time will tell.

