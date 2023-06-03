Erol Bulut: Cardiff City set to name ex-Fenerbahce boss as new manager
From the section Cardiff
Cardiff City are set to appoint former Fenerbahce manager Erol Bulut as their new manager.
The Championship club are working on finalising a deal for the 48-year-old and confirmation of his appointment is expected imminently.
Bulut replaces Frenchman Sabri Lamouchi, whose short-term contract was not renewed even though he steered the club to Championship safety.
The appointment completes a global search for a successor to Lamouchi.
