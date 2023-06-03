Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Erol Bulut is a former Turkey Under-21 international

Cardiff City are set to appoint former Fenerbahce manager Erol Bulut as their new manager.

The Championship club are working on finalising a deal for the 48-year-old and confirmation of his appointment is expected imminently.

Bulut replaces Frenchman Sabri Lamouchi, whose short-term contract was not renewed even though he steered the club to Championship safety.

The appointment completes a global search for a successor to Lamouchi.

More to follow.