Dungannon's Irish Premiership promotion/relegation play-off victory over Annagh United on Thursday night proved to be Shiels' final game in charge

Dean Shiels has parted company from Dungannon Swifts by mutual consent less than 48 hours after the club's Irish Premiership promotion/relegation play-off victory over Annagh United.

A Swifts statement on Saturday morning confirmed Shiels' departure after 27 months in charge.

"Dean departs with our sincere gratitude and very best wishes for the future," said the club.

Dungannon's 2-0 win on Thursday ensured a 3-2 aggregate play-off success.

However that proved Shiels' last game in charge.

"All at Stangmore Park would like to thank Dean for his time at the club, his dedication to the job and all the time and effort he has put in," added the club, who said that the process to appoint a successor would begin "immediately".

Boss Shiels took on travel agent duties to help keep Swifts up

For much of Shiels' time at Dungannon, he was also assistant to his father Kenny in the Maghera man's then role as manager of the Northern Ireland women's team.

Following Thursday night's 2-0 win over Annagh United, Shiels described the club's retention of their Irish Premiership status as a "phenomenal achievement".

"No one wants to be relegated but we have to be realistic about where we are. The chances are increasing every year of getting relegated and there is no getting away from that," he added.

"With the financial restrictions at the club, we rely on young players to help us and we can't spend the money other teams can, that is a fact and it seems to be getting harder each year.

"We need to find a way to compete and that is the challenge this club is going to have, so the importance of surviving this year is huge."

That was Shiels' final post-match interview as Dungannon boss.