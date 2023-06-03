Heart of Midlothian have held talks with 40-year-old Marti Cifuentes, currently head coach of Swedish club Hammarby, about their vacant manager's position, but interim boss Steven Naismith remains favourite to be given the job. (The Scotsman) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur have scheduled a new round of talks with Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou at the beginning of next week, but although he remains the leading candidate, nothing has been agreed and the English Premier League club discussed former Spain head coach Luis Enrique again internally this week. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

One bookmaker has suspended betting on Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou being appointed Tottenham Hotspur's new boss and has installed West Ham United's David Moyes as favourite to take over at the Scottish champions. (Football Scotland) external-link

David Moyes says he is ignoring speculation linking him with a return to Celtic should Ange Postecoglou move to Tottenham Hotspur, with the Scot pointing out that he has the European Conference League final to prepare for as West Ham United face Fiorentina next week. (Scottish Sun) external-link

West Ham United manager David Moyes says "to manage Celtic you need to be special and realise the size of club it is", pointing out that it is similar to his time with Everton, where "half the city dislikes you and sometimes all the city dislikes you, depending on how you've done". (Daily Record) external-link

Former Celtic captain Scott Brown, currently manager of Fleetwood Town, has been listed by one bookmaker as favourite to take over at Celtic should Ange Postecoglou leave for Tottenham Hotspur. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ange Postecoglou, whose side face Inverness Caledonian Thistle in Saturday's Scottish Cup final, insists he will not follow previous Celtic managers who have had their careers destroyed following shock defeats by the Highland club. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Celtic's manager search may be brief if Ange Postecoglou moves to Tottenham Hotspur as the Scottish champions will have a successor in mind. (The National) external-link

Celtic left-back Alexandro Bernabei admits he has had a testing first season with the Scottish champions but is determined to stay and play in the Champions League next season. (The Herald) external-link

Stoke City are among clubs in the English Championship considering a move for Rangers centre-half Ben Davies, but the 27-year-old is not one of those manager Michael Beale is looking to axe as part of his summer rebuild and the Englishman would command a sizeable fee having joined last summer in a £4m deal from Liverpool. (Football Scotland) external-link

Rangers manager Michael Beale will only decide whether Kemar Roofe figures in his long-term plans once the 30-year-old striker returns from long-term injury. (The Scotsman) external-link

Departing midfielder Scott Arfield has revealed that he has ambitions to return to Rangers in a coaching capacity one day. (The Herald) external-link

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney could be in line for a summer transfer tug-of-war as Aston Villa look to hijack Newcastle United's move for the 25-year-old likely to leave Arsenal this summer. (Football Scotland) external-link

Hearts could be scuppered in their attempts to bring Scotland cap Callum Paterson back to Tynecastle after Sheffield Wednesday confirmed they have offered the 28-year-old utility player a new contract. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Mattie Pollock says he has a "burning ambition" to become a Watford regular after the 21-year-old centre-half's successful Aberdeen loan. (Press & Journal) external-link

Former Hibernian left-back Josh Doig has emerged as a top target for Genoa after their promotion to Serie A, with the 21-year-old having had an impressive debut season in Italy with Hellas Verona. (Football Scotland) external-link

Following their change of ownership, FC Edinburgh could change their name back to Edinburgh City only a year after adopting their new one. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link