Heart of Midlothian and Hibernian will face a Scottish FA hearing on 29 June after heated exchanges between players and staff at the end of last weekend's fiery Edinburgh derby.

At full-time following the 1-1 draw, two skirmishes erupted, one directly in front of the two technical areas and then another in the centre circle.

Hearts coach Paul Gallacher, substitute goalkeeper Ross Stewart, Hibs manager Lee Johnson and unused substitute Rocky Bushiri were all shown red cards.

The SFA has now served both clubs with a notice of complaint.

The two clubs have been charged, alleged to have breached disciplinary rule 204, which states that: "All clubs and recognised football bodies shall procure that its officials, team staff, employees and players conduct themselves in an orderly fashion at all times during and/or after a match."