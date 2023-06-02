Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Northern Ireland Marissa Callaghan opened the scoring for Cliftonville but Glentoran hit back at Solitude

Glentoran fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with title rivals Cliftonville in the Women's Premiership at Solitude.

Captain Marissa Callaghan opened the scoring on 13 minutes before Danielle Maxwell added a superb second six minutes later.

Glentoran pulled a goal back when Caragh Hamilton slotted home with 30 minutes to play.

Demi Vance then equalised to keep the Glens top on goal difference.

Cliftonville and Glentoran were level on points after winning their opening six matches and each meeting between the sides is set to have added importance this season with each team only playing each other twice.

After a couple of half chances for either side at a sun-soaked record crowd at Solitude, Cliftonville took the lead on 13 minutes when Callaghan arrived at the back post to slide home Caitlin McGuinness' low ball across goal.

While the first was a well-worked team goal, the second, which came on 19 minutes, was all down to Maxwell as her superb first-time effort from the edge of the area flew beyond Ellie Scott in the Glentoran goal.

Glentoran looked dangerous when breaking forward, and the visitors' best chance came when Reds defender Hannah Doherty blocked Caragh Hamilton's effort, and captain Jess Foy saw a header easily held by Rachael Norney near the end of the half.

McGuinness' dipping effort was the first after the restart as Cliftonville caught Glentoran on the counter attack, and a cross from the striker minutes later landed on the roof of the net.

However, Glentoran were handed a lifeline on 63 minutes when Hamilton collected Callaghan's loose back pass and slotted the ball past Norney - the first league goal Cliftonville have conceded this season.

Glentoran's sails went up following the goal, and Norney had to be alert to deny Andrews from inside the area and Chloe McCarron's low drive was deflected wide.

The equaliser came when Northern Ireland defender Vance, returning to the Glens this season, turned home Andrews' low corner on 71 minutes.

Substitute Sam Kelly's long-range effort was plucked out of the air by Norney, and the Glens came even close when Emma McMaster's free-kick clipped off the crossbar before Andrews was denied by Norney on the follow-up.