Ange Postecoglou: Tottenham to open talks with Celtic manager about their vacant manager's role

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

From the section Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou
Prior to Celtic, Ange Postecoglou's only other experience of coaching in Europe was a nine-month spell at Panachaiki in the Greek third tier

Tottenham are expected to open talks with Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou about becoming their new boss in the next few days.

The 57-year-old would not discuss his future after Saturday's Scottish Cup final victory over Inverness.

That victory saw Postecoglou's Celtic side complete a domestic treble.

Tottenham are refusing to comment on the situation, however, well-placed sources have told BBC Sport Postecoglou is likely to join the London club.

It is anticipated Spurs officials will outline their plan for the future and explain to Postecoglou why they think he is the right man for the job.

The Premier League club are wary of being seen to be too optimistic given the speculation that grew around their interest in Feyenood's Arne Slot, only for the Dutchman to decide he wanted to stay with the Eredivisie champions.

But Spurs are also keen to avoid a repeat of the saga of 2021 when they spent weeks trying and failing to land a succession of targets to replace Jose Mourinho.

They eventually appointed former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who was promptly sacked after just 17 games in charge.

  • Comment posted by littlelegs, today at 21:25

    If Ange has any ambition he will wait until a big club comes in.

  • Comment posted by fox, today at 21:25

    This will prove to be an inspired or tragic decision………

    • Reply posted by LG, today at 21:28

      LG replied:
      I see what you did there...

  • Comment posted by DorsetTiger, today at 21:30

    Celtic & Rangers will continue to have this problem regardless of the size of the PL club. After a couple of seasons winning everything possible in Scotland, there is nothing left to achieve, so if a team like Spurs or Leicester with more money comes in, it’s more lucrative and more of a challenge. Happened with Rodgers, Gerrard and now it seems with Ange. Don’t hate the player, hate the game.

    • Reply posted by Socialism is the only answer, today at 21:32

      Socialism is the only answer replied:
      They have won 2 trophies in 11 years, our right back has won 3 in 6 months. Better to be silent than post drivel.

  • Comment posted by goodmoaning, today at 21:22

    Groundhog Day at Spurs

  • Comment posted by DanSmart, today at 21:23

    Tough league Scotland. Ask Gerrard

    • Reply posted by Freddybhoy, today at 21:27

      Freddybhoy replied:
      Yeah. He won 1 trophy out of a possible 9.

  • Comment posted by Maverick, today at 21:32

    I find it very hard to see how any manager can be successful at Spurs. What would Postecoglou do that Mourinho and Conte couldn't? I'd love more than anything for Spurs to be successful but I just can't see how that'll ever happen.

    • Reply posted by Mansell Mania, today at 21:37

      Mansell Mania replied:
      Yep with Levy and ENIC they’ve no chance.

  • Comment posted by kloppite1957, today at 21:34

    Of all the big managers in Europe, Spurs go for a guy who's team won a 2 team league. Really? Levy is just trying to keep the compensation down for when he has to sack him.

    • Reply posted by Kherosguns, today at 21:36

      Kherosguns replied:
      Lmao spurs are in a one team league

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 21:33

    Spurs need a serious assessment of where they are, and where they hope to be at the end of next season. This would be a nonsensical appointment. Winning a treble at Celtic means absolutely nothing in terms of Premier League credentials. He will be sacked by Christmas, and Spurs fans can look forward to another mediocre season.

  • Comment posted by JB_81, today at 21:30

    Great manager but Levy won't give him the time or resources, chuck him under the bus, and the fans will be on his back from day one. Bad move for Ange

    • Reply posted by Truth Teller, today at 21:37

      Truth Teller replied:
      Great Manager? He is yet to manage anyone of note in a top league!

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 21:25

    Massive risk, for Spurs, if this move goes through. Obviously won pretty much everything he can, at Celtic, but the Premier League is a huge leap. Feel like he will get exposed, against the top teams, but 100% hope he proves me wrong. I’d prefer Nagelsmann but atleast it isn’t Rodgers, Potter or even Big Sam!

    • Reply posted by Mason2016, today at 21:27

      Mason2016 replied:
      Exactly. Gerard won the Scottish league. Enough said.

  • Comment posted by Steven , today at 21:32

    Scraping the barrel. Winning a trophy in a two horse 🐎 race won't help you South of the border......sums up the desperate state of Levy.....

    • Reply posted by nicknack1, today at 21:35

      nicknack1 replied:
      No one else wants to do the job

      I'll laugh if he turns it down as well

  • Comment posted by alunm, today at 21:32

    Makes me laugh when clubs in the Prem hire managers from Celtic or Rangers as they play in a two team league. Postecoglou did F all in Europe. Terrible appointment.

    • Reply posted by Wuhan Lab, today at 21:33

      Wuhan Lab replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by WhySoSerious, today at 21:27

    Spurs may as well just liquidate ffs 🙈

  • Comment posted by J Dogg 44, today at 21:26

    Someone might take over at Tottenham and prove me completely wrong but as a neutral it looks to me as though they're on a massive downward spiral to being a 7-10th place team.

    They cannot compete financially with a growing list of clubs and Harry Kane has been carrying them this season. They missed the chance to cement themselves as a top team with Pochettino.

    • Reply posted by Jonathan, today at 21:29

      Jonathan replied:
      Joe Lewis has about £3 billion.

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 21:31

    Unless he is given genuine time to turn this club around then he will have no chance

  • Comment posted by taunton42, today at 21:32

    October or November. The SPL is not the EPL. Lennon..Gerrard..

    • Reply posted by unpc, today at 21:38

      unpc replied:
      Martin O'Neil was successful for years with Leicester. Rodgers got Liverpool to 2nd and if not for slippy he'd have won the league. Typical arrogance from down south. Celtic's results against supposedly superior English teams have been decent. Spurs fans don't deserve him.

  • Comment posted by Matt Hancox Crocodile Tiers, today at 21:30

    Might as well if you’re Ange. He’ll know very well he was far down the list of candidates. Take the money and run mate.

  • Comment posted by Richard , today at 21:28

    Spurs have an identity issue and can’t seem to decide if they’re genuinely ambitious or just also rans each season. As for this particular manager, no disrespect to him but winning trophies with Celtic is no measure of quality or potential.

    • Reply posted by Maverick, today at 21:33

      Maverick replied:
      Well said

  • Comment posted by Dyno Soarus III, today at 21:36

    It's impossible to accept anything the media reports, until it's confirmed first on the Spurs website. Just saying. It's gone from Nagelsmann, to Poch, to Slot to Postecoglou. The '24hr news model' is a complete scourge.

  • Comment posted by Johnny_Lee, today at 21:26

    Well, he's got stones, I'll give him that. To go from guaranteed trophies to guaranteed no trophies takes some serious self confidence / delusion.

    • Reply posted by Mason2016, today at 21:29

      Mason2016 replied:
      No, Man. City have Stones

