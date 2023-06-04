Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Prior to Celtic, Ange Postecoglou's only other experience of coaching in Europe was a nine-month spell at Panachaiki in the Greek third tier

Tottenham are expected to open talks with Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou about becoming their new boss in the next few days.

The 57-year-old would not discuss his future after Saturday's Scottish Cup final victory over Inverness.

That victory saw Postecoglou's Celtic side complete a domestic treble.

Tottenham are refusing to comment on the situation, however, well-placed sources have told BBC Sport Postecoglou is likely to join the London club.

It is anticipated Spurs officials will outline their plan for the future and explain to Postecoglou why they think he is the right man for the job.

The Premier League club are wary of being seen to be too optimistic given the speculation that grew around their interest in Feyenood's Arne Slot, only for the Dutchman to decide he wanted to stay with the Eredivisie champions.

But Spurs are also keen to avoid a repeat of the saga of 2021 when they spent weeks trying and failing to land a succession of targets to replace Jose Mourinho.

They eventually appointed former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who was promptly sacked after just 17 games in charge.