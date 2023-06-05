Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Enzo Maresca previously managed Parma in his native Italy

Enzo Maresca, Pep Guardiola's number two at Manchester City, is under consideration to replace Ange Postecoglou as Celtic manager. (Record) external-link

Former Norway forward Jan Age Fjortoft says Celtic should look at Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen to replace Postecoglou. (Sun) external-link

Celtic are expected to bank £5m in compensation from manager Postecoglou's expected move to Tottenham Hotspur. (Evening Times) external-link

Former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is not interested in a return to Glasgow and plans to take time out before deciding his next move. (Sun) external-link

Meanwhile, Celtic will fight to keep assistant John Kennedy at the club. (Sun) external-link

Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers should not concern himself about filling Alfredo Morelos' boots if he joins Rangers, says former Ibrox midfielder Thomas Buffel. (Record) external-link

Goalkeeper Jack Butland is nearing a move to Rangers after completing a medical. (Football Scotland) external-link

Rangers could meet Leeds United in a pre-season friendly at Ibrox, 31 years on from their famous Champions League qualifier. (Herald - subscription) external-link

Hibernian are urged to loosen the purse strings for Europe by former striker Tam McManus, citing the example of 2001 signing Ulises De La Cruz, who left for a profit a year later. (Record) external-link

Michael Gardyne tips Ross Sinclair to be St Johnstone's first choice goalkeeper next season after playing with the stopper during his loan spell at Montrose. (Courier - subscription) external-link

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes hopes recruitment expert Russ Richardson can help the club find more gems like Luke Chambers and Kyle Vassell in the transfer market. (Herald - subscription) external-link

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor believes "there probably has to be some realism for the bottom teams" over spending, which may create a larger gap to the Scottish Premiership's top teams. (Record) external-link

MacGregor says the country's big city teams "have got their acts together", which is making it more difficult for smaller clubs like County. (Scotsman - subscription) external-link

Former Dundee defender Lee Wilkie believes the club have taken a gamble by appointing Tony Docherty as manager but says the early signs look good. (Courier - subscription) external-link