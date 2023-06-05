Scottish Gossip: Maresca, Celtic, Dessers, Rangers, Hibs, Ross County
Enzo Maresca, Pep Guardiola's number two at Manchester City, is under consideration to replace Ange Postecoglou as Celtic manager. (Record)
Celtic are expected to bank £5m in compensation from manager Ange Postecoglou's expected move to Tottenham Hotspur. (Sun)
Former Norway forward Jan Age Fjortoft says Celtic should look at Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen to replace Postecoglou. (Sun)
Former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is not interested in a return to the club and plans to take time out before deciding his next move. (Sun)
Meanwhile, Celtic will fight to keep assistant John Kennedy at the club. (Sun)
Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers should not concern himself about filling Alfredo Morelos' boots if he joins Rangers, says former Ibrox midfielder Thomas Buffel. (Record)
Rangers could meet Leeds United in a pre-season friendly at Ibrox, 31 years on from their famous Champions League qualifier. (Herald - subscription)
Hibernian are urged to loosen the purse strings for Europe by former striker Tam McManus, citing the example of 2001 signing Ulises De La Cruz, who left for a profit a year later. (Record)
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes hopes recruitment expert Russ Richardson can help the club find more gems like Luke Chambers and Kyle Vassel in the transfer market. (Herald - subscription)
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor believes "there probably has to be some realism for the bottom teams" over spending, which may create a larger gap to the Scottish Premiership's top teams. (Record)
MacGregor says the country's big city teams "have got their acts together", which is making it more difficult for smaller clubs like County. (Scotsman - subscription)
A planned vote over introducing a new fifth tier within Scottish football was scrapped the day before the Scottish FA's AGM. (Scotsman - subscription)