Rodney McAree has resigned as Glentoran manager, the Irish Premiership club has announced.

In a statement issued on Sunday afternoon, McAree said he was quitting in order to help with the running of Dungannon United Youth, a role which his father Joe has had to take a step back from because he is unwell.

McAree stepped up from his position as assistant boss to take over from Mick McDermott as manager at the Oval in January.

"I have loved every moment of my time at Glentoran, first as coach then as manager, but family circumstances dictate that unfortunately I need to spend more time each day nearer home in Dungannon," McAree said in a statement issued by the Glens.

"My Dad Joe has been unwell recently and has needed to take a step back from his long-term role as head of Dungannon United Youth. He has built something very special there over the decades and I want to continue that on for him.

"This has been in my head for the past couple of months and, while I know the timing is poor and it's been a very difficult decision, I feel it's something I've had to do to protect the family legacy and support my father.

"I've loved every minute at the Glens and want to say a massive thanks to Mick [McDermott] and Paul [Millar, former assistant manager] for bringing me to Glentoran and giving me the opportunity to work at such a great club, first as coach then as manager."

McAree's departure is the second Irish Premiership managerial exit in two days, with Dean Shiels having resigned from his role as boss of McAree's former club Dungannon Swifts on Saturday.

Former Swifts and Coleraine manager McAree joined the Glentoran coaching staff in June 2021 and had signed an 18-month contract as boss in January.

He secured European football for the east Belfast club next season by leading them to victory in the Irish Premiership Europa Conference League play-offs after a third-place finish in the 2022-23 table.