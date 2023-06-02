Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Jordan Houghton is the third of Plymouth Argyle's out-of-contract players to agree new terms with the club

Plymouth Argyle midfielder Jordan Houghton has signed a new two-year contract with the League One champions.

The 27-year-old former Chelsea youngster moved to Home Park two years ago from Milton Keynes Dons.

He also spent time on loan at the Devon side while at Chelsea in 2016.

He has since made 100 appearances for Argyle and was a key part of the side that won League One last month - he started 29 times and made 15 more appearances as a substitute.

Houghton joins striker Ryan Hardie and defender Dan Scarr in agreeing new terms at Argyle after their promotion to the Championship.

"He has been a huge part of our success over the past two seasons," Argyle manager Steven Schumacher told the club website.

"He has a knack of calming us down when we need it, showing maturity and composure to be a real leader for us on the pitch and off it. I am delighted he has agreed to stay."