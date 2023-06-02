Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Jack Hunt helped Sheffield Wednesday to promotion in the final game of his second spell with the club when they beat Barnsley in Monday's League One play-off final

Sheffield Wednesday have released Jack Hunt, David Stockdale, Dennis Adeniran, Jaden Brown, Sam Durrant, Ryan Galvin and Ben Heneghan following their promotion to the Championship.

Hunt scored the winning penalty against Peterborough in their stunning play-off semi-final comeback win on 18 May.

Stockdale made 27 appearances after joining during the summer of 2022.

Meanwhile, Aden Flint and Reece James will leave the club following the end of their loan deals at Hillsborough.

Barry Bannan, George Byers, Lee Gregory, Dominic Iorfa, Liam Palmer and Josh Windass have had options in their contracts activated and will remain with the club.

New deals have been offered to Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Marvin Johnson and Callum Paterson as the club prepare to return to the second tier, having beaten Barnsley in the League One play-off final at Wembley on Monday.