Liam Gibson: Harrogate Town sign defender on two-year deal after Morecambe release
From the section Harrogate Town
Harrogate Town have signed defender Liam Gibson on a two-year contract following his release by Morecambe at the end of the season.
The 26-year-old has previously played for Accrington Stanley and Grimsby Town before joining the Shrimps.
"I'm buzzing to be here, as soon as I heard of the interest I was itching to come down," he told the club website.
"I played here a few times with Morecambe and it just felt like a really homely football club."
