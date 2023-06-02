Hednesford Town reached the fourth round of the FA Cup in 1997 before losing to then Premier League side Middlesbrough and won the FA Trophy in 2004

Non-league club Hednesford Town will play competitively next season after a deal was struck to secure its short-term future.

A week ago, the Staffordshire club said they would not be able take part in the 2023-24 campaign following the collapse of a potential takeover.

However, the Pitmen's former vice chairman and joint owner, Hayden Dando has stepped in to keep the club going.

Hednesford will now be able to play in step four of the non-league pyramid.

Dando, who officially left Keys Park in April, said he got back involved because the thought of seeing the FA Cup giantkillers of the 1990s disappear would be a "travesty".

He will take over the running of the club "with immediate effect" until a permanent buyer is found, ensuring the Pitmen can take their place in the Northern Premier League West division for next season.

"The plan is to stabilise and run the club in a more cost-effective manner in order to be in a position for the right person to take over the club and purchase the stadium," Dando said in a statement. external-link

"What this deal does is keeps us playing football and gives us time to find the person with both the finances and the ambition to take this great club back to where it should be."

Dando confirmed the plan is for the club and its Keys Park stadium - owned by Steve Price, who sold the club to Dando and former chairman Graham Jones in 2020 - to be reunified in any potential takeover.

Player-manager Danny Glover will also be staying on to lead the team next term.