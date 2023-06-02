Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Leeta Rutherford joined Southampton in 2021 and helped them gain promotion to the Championship

Former Southampton midfielder Leeta Rutherford has been charged by the Football Association for using ableist language towards an opponent during a game.

Rutherford is accused of misconduct during a Women's Championship fixture against Sunderland on 12 February.

The FA charge alleges the 35-year-old used discriminatory language which "included a reference… to disability".

Rutherford, who left Southampton in April, has until 8 June to respond.

The FA statement reads: "It is alleged that her language towards a Sunderland Ladies player was abusive and/or indecent and/or insulting, and it is also further alleged that the language used was discriminatory as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to disability."

Rutherford made 15 appearances for Southampton in 2022-23, helping them finish sixth in the second-tier Championship.

However she left the club with five league games remaining in the season after being offered a full-time job outside of football. Manager Marieanne Spacey-Cale said that Rutherford "left us due to making a life choice". external-link

Spacey-Cale added: "She was offered a fantastic role somewhere and you know, in terms of her family life, has to sustain herself and support herself in the future."