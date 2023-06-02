Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jesse Lingard suffered a hamstring injury in January and rarely featured for Nottingham Forest thereafter

Former England midfielder Jesse Lingard is among six players released by Nottingham Forest after his contract expired.

Lingard joined Forest last summer and made 20 appearances in 2022-23.

However, he fell out of favour at the City Ground, playing just 60 minutes of Premier League football after New Year's Day.

Keylor Navas, Dean Henderson and Renan Lodi have also left Forest after their loans ended.

Andre Ayew, Cafu, Jack Colback, Jordan Smith and Lyle Taylor will leave the club after their contracts expire.

Henderson started the season as first choice goalkeeper at Forest after his move from Manchester United, but suffered a thigh injury in January which ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

He was replaced in goal by Navas, who was signed from Paris St-Germain.

Meanwhile, Lodi joined on a season-long deal from Atletico Madrid last summer, with the left back making 28 Premier League appearances as Forest secured top flight survival last season.

Serge Aurier has triggered an automatic one-year extension on his deal, while the club have confirmed striker Chris Wood's loan from Newcastle United will become a permanent transfer when the window re-opens.