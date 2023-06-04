Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Postecoglou, Kennedy, Kyogo, Rangers, Dessers, Butland, Aberdeen, Mckay, Inverness
Ange Postecoglou, who is expected to become Tottenham Hotspur manager, wants to take Celtic assistant John Kennedy to North London. (Sun)
Celtic will demand a seven-figure compensation settlement from Spurs, who may also recruit coach Gavin Strachan from the Glasgow club. (Scotsman - subscription)
Tottenham also want to sign striker Kyogo Furuhashi, 28, from Celtic. (Sun)
Greg Taylor will have just four days off after winning the treble with Celtic before Scotland duty - and has a wedding to plan during his downtime. (Scotsman - subscription)
Rangers have moved to sign striker Cyriel Dessers, 28, from Cremonese. (Record)
The path is clear for Rangers to sign goalkeeper Jack Butland, 30, after Crystal Palace decided against extending his contract. (Sun)
The Aberdeen board will back manager Barry Robson as he prepares to take the Dons back into Europe. (Press and Journal - subscription)
Billy Mckay, 34, wants a new two-year deal with Inverness Caledonian Thistle so he can break the club's scoring record. (Record)
Mckay believes he has done enough to earn a new deal with the beaten Scottish Cup finalists. (Press and Journal - subscription)