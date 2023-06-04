Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Are Ange Postecoglou and John Kennedy both heading to Spurs?

Ange Postecoglou, who is expected to become Tottenham Hotspur manager, wants to take Celtic assistant John Kennedy to North London. (Sun) external-link

Postecoglou has told Celtic he wants to join Tottenham. (Mail) external-link

Celtic will demand a seven-figure compensation settlement from Spurs, who may also recruit coach Gavin Strachan from the Glasgow club. (Scotsman - subscription) external-link

Tottenham also want to sign striker Kyogo Furuhashi from Celtic. (Sun) external-link

Greg Taylor will have just four days off after winning the treble with Celtic before Scotland duty - and has a wedding to plan during his downtime. (Scotsman - subscription) external-link

Rangers have moved to sign striker Cyriel Dessers, 28, from Cremonese. (Record) external-link

The path is clear for Rangers to sign goalkeeper Jack Butland after Crystal Palace deciding against extending his contract. (Sun) external-link

The Aberdeen board will back manager Barry Robson as he prepares to take the Dons back into Europe. (Press and Journal - subscription) external-link

Billy Mckay wants a new two-year deal with Inverness Caledonian Thistle so he can break the club's scoring record. (Record) external-link

Mckay believes he has done enough to earn a new contract with Scottish Cup finalists Inverness. (Press and Journal - subscription) external-link