Grant Scott had a spell as Glasgow City interim head coach in 2021

Grant Scott is returning to Hibernian Women as team manager, agreeing a two-year contract.

Scott won the Scottish Cup and SWPL Cup in charge of Hibs between 2018 and 2019.

The 49-year-old has also coached at Glasgow City, Hearts, Durham and St Johnstone.

"It's great to have Grant back at Hibernian Football Club," said general manager Chris Gaunt.

"A lot has changed across the league since he was here last, but he has a proven track record in the league and has also developed in his time away from the club.

"Everyone at the club is looking forward to Grant coming in and making an immediate impact on continuing our journey toward a professional club."