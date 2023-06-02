Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Ethan Brierley made 25 League Two appearances for Rochdale this season as they were relegated to the National League

Brentford have signed midfielder Ethan Brierley from Rochdale for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal, with the option of a further year.

The 19-year-old came through Dale's academy, making 45 senior appearances during his time at the club.

He will now join Brentford's B team in order to continue his development, the Bees said following his signing.

"He played for a side that have had a difficult season, but he was able to flourish," boss Neil McFarlane said.

"We're hugely excited to play a role in the next stage of his development. He is an all-round midfielder who will handle the ball and he's somebody we will look to improve, as we do with all of the players who step foot in the building."

Brierley made 25 league appearances for Rochdale in 2022-23, during a season when the club were relegated from the English Football League to the National League.

