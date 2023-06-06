What can you remember about Ange Postecoglou's Celtic tenure?
Last updated on .From the section Celtic
The Ange era is over at Celtic just days after his finest hour.
But with a treble in the bag as he heads to London, what can you remember about the Australian's time in Glasgow?
