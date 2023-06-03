Last updated on .From the section Man City

Pep Guardiola hopes the postscript to a historic season for Manchester City will be Ilkay Gundogan signing a new contract.

The midfielder, whose present deal at the club expires this summer, scored two as City beat Manchester United 2-1 at Wembley to win the FA Cup.

Next Saturday's Champions League final against Inter Milan could be the 32-year-old's final City appearance.

"He knows what I think," said Sky Blues boss Guardiola.

"(Football director) Txiki (Begiristain) is working on it. Hopefully he can be successful."

Guardiola and Gundogan, who live in the same Manchester city centre apartment block, have built a close friendship.

And Guardiola has not made any secret of his desire for Gundogan - one of his first signings as City boss in 2016 - to stay.

'It was manager's genius' - Guardiola jokes with Lineker about Gundogan stunner

The pair have now shared in 11 trophy triumphs and Gundogan's influence is growing on and off the pitch after he was voted new club captain by his team-mates following Fernandinho's exit last summer.

Gundogan, from Germany, scored two of the three goals that completed the title-winning comeback against Aston Villa on the final day of last season and he is now the fastest ever scorer in FA Cup final history, thanks to his 13-second thunderbolt against Manchester United.

"We are neighbours," said Guardiola. "We live in the same floor for many years so he is a close friend of mine.

"He plays exceptionally well. I don't forget him scoring those goals against Aston Villa.

"Hopefully, we can finish in a good way."