Major League Soccer side Inter Miami have sacked coach Phil Neville with the club bottom of the Eastern Conference after 15 games.

Wednesday's 1-0 loss at home to the New York Red Bulls was their 10th defeat in their past 13 league games.

Neville, 46, was appointed in January 2021 and helped Inter reach the MLS Cup play-offs in 2022.

"Sometimes in this game we have to make the toughest decisions," said the club's co-owner David Beckham.

"Sadly we feel the time is right to make a change. I want to personally thank Phil for his hard work, his passion for our club and for his integrity as a person."

A former Manchester United and England team-mate of Neville's, Beckham added: "He and his family embraced Miami and he has devoted himself to the drive to bring success to the city and to our fans.

"Phil has made a real contribution to the culture of our club with his qualities as a leader and knowledge as a coach."

Neville had been coach of the England women's team for three years when he left the role to take the Miami job.

Assistant coach Jason Kreis has also left Inter Miami, with fellow assistant Javier Morales assuming the role as interim head coach before Saturday's home game against Wayne Rooney's DC United.