Larne were crowned Irish League champions for the first time in their history in April

Irish Premiership champions Larne will play their European home fixtures at Solitude this summer.

They are unable to use Inver Park as the synthetic pitch failed to meet the required Fifa criteria.

Instead, Larne had to nominate an alternative venue for home games by 2 June.

The Inver outfit confirmed on Thursday that they have reached an agreement with Cliftonville to use the Reds' stadium in north Belfast.

Larne will make their Champions League debut this summer, featuring in the draw for the first qualifying stages of the competition after they lifted the Gibson Cup for the first time in the club's history in April.

They will do so in Belfast, as the 4G surface at Inver Park failed "one element" of the Fifa Pro Standard pitch test.

Solitude will not be used by Cliftonville for European games this summer, after the Reds lost the European play-off final against Glentoran last month.

"Firstly, I would like to thank Cliftonville for accommodating and allowing us to use their facilities for our upcoming European campaign," Larne general manager Niall Curneen told the club website. external-link

"I would also like to thank our own club officials, who have worked tirelessly in finding a new venue for us to play our home games at this summer," he added.

"Our number one priority was to ensure that we secured a stadium which is as close to Larne as possible. With Solitude being just a 30-minute drive out of the town, we feel that this will be very accessible for our supporters who wish to attend each game.

"As a club, we will be committed to making additional travel arrangements for supporters to once again ensure that everyone who wants to attend our home games can do so.

"Alongside accommodating supporters, Solitude provides the obvious benefit of remaining on an artificial playing surface which we felt was likely to be an important element of our 'home advantage' against any potential opponents we will face."