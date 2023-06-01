Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Steve Cotterill began his managerial career with Cheltenham Town in 1997

Steve Cotterill is set to resign as manager of League One club Shrewsbury Town, BBC Radio Shropshire reports.

The 58-year-old was appointed in November 2020 and leaves after Town finished 12th this season, 18 points outside the play-off places.

Shrewsbury were eight points off the top six with 10 games to go, but lost eight of those matches as any hopes of a late promotion charge faded.

It is understood Cotterill has not been sacked, but has chosen to leave.

The former Birmingham and Bristol City boss missed the second half of the 2020-21 season with Covid-19 pneumonia, which saw him spend 33 days in hospital and later say he was "lucky" to still be alive.

Cotterill's impending departure comes a month after Shrewsbury chief executive Brian Caldwell left the club after seven years in the role.

At the time, Cotterill said his reaction to Caldwell's exit was "sadness".

He told BBC Radio Shropshire: "The club has lost a good guy. I will miss him without a shadow of a doubt.

"When I came here two and a half years ago, the chairman said he wanted me and Brian to work closely together - and we did just that. He was very supportive, especially when I had Covid."