Bethany England scored 74 goals in 164 appearances for Chelsea.

Bethany England took a leap of faith when she left title-contenders Chelsea for relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur in a bid to catch the eye of England manager Sarina Wiegman.

But it's a risk that has paid off with her first Lionesses call up since being part of the Euro 2022 winning squad.

"All I could control was myself and what I was doing on the pitch and thankfully that was enough for Sarina to see that and to pick me," England told BBC 5Live Breakfast.

"I think everyone that knows me knows how much I love Chelsea. I was there for seven years and I gave so much to that football club, but ultimately being on the bench I wasn't getting anywhere and I knew that I needed to go and play.

"Thankfully Spurs came in and helped with that, and gave me the game time that I needed and the confidence that I needed to be able to go out week in, week out, put in great performances."

The striker's record-breaking signing for Spurs turned out to be a smart move with 12 goals in 12 club appearances, leaving Wiegman with little to contemplate and much to admire.

"I think if you'd have sat me down at Christmas in the situation I was in and said 'you're getting on that plane in the summer' I'd have probably laughed in your face, because I think it's fair to say that Sarina has said multiple times that if you're not playing and you're not performing it's going to be difficult to make the squad," added England.

"Thankfully the tables turned quite well for me at Spurs. I had a great start to being at the club and they have helped me tremendously in lots of different areas on and off the pitch, which has enabled me to perform the way I have."

Despite finishing the Women's Super League season as England's second-highest top scorer, England did not have any certainties she would don a Lionesses shirt again in Australia and New Zealand when the World Cup gets under way on 20th July.

"I was still shocked when I got the news," she added. "I still didn't think it was going to happen with the competition we've got up top. But thankfully I did enough.

"I'm going to go out there with an open mind, and just play my best football and what will be will be. But ultimately I'd love nothing more than to feature in this World Cup."

With the omission of key players such as Beth Mead, Fran Kirby and captain Leah Williamson due to injury, plus the retirements of England legends Ellen White and Jill Scott, the challenge for the title of world champion will offer a chance for some new stars to rise aiming to lift the trophy on 20th August.

"It's an entirely different group of girls, different experiences, different talents," said England. "I think there is going to be a lot of pressure on our shoulders, but what we do know is that we'll go out there and perform to our absolute best and hope that the country continues to get behind the women's team.

"I hope we can continue to inspire those younger people. But I think it's a different kettle of fish going into a major tournament like this one - there's more teams, we're miles away from home and our families, so I think there's going to be different pressures added on as well.

"But I think ultimately all we can do is our absolute best and hope that that's going to be enough."

Robinson on first England call-up

"Only a year ago I was on loan in the Championship… so to think that a year down the line I've been selected for my first World Cup, it's quite hard to put into words how much it means to me," Brighton forward Katie Robinson told Radio 5Live Breakfast.

In 2022, Robinson was treading The Oakwood pitch with Charlton Athletic and in a few weeks she will be on a plane to rub shoulders with the world's best.

It's a first call up for the 20-year-old, who is England's youngest player, but Robinson is familiar with playing for her country.

"I think that U23s setup was so pivotal to creating so many of us young ones coming through," said Robinson.

"It's quite a youthful squad and a lot of them have come through that England system, so I think that's massive.

"To be part of the team this summer is such a special feeling. I feel really grateful to be part of that and to be selected."