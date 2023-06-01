Prince Yemoh previously worked in an architectural practice before his entrepreneurial efforts took off

Chorley owner Prince Yemoh says he wants to restore the "buzz" around Victory Park following his takeover of the National League North club.

Yemoh's Reset Events Ltd took over the club in May, bringing to an end Ken Wright and Graham Watkinson's tenure.

The London-based entrepreneur plans to transform the surroundings of their stadium and hospitality offering.

"I don't like the idea of a 'takeover' because that sounds quite aggressive," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"I see it more as we're custodians and it's a relay race and the baton has been passed on over to us. It's our duty to make sure that we are great stewards and do the best we can for the club.

"We've highlighted some key things that the club could do to transition to turning a profit but also making the club a buzz and a centre for the community again."

Yemoh previously worked for an architectural practice before diversifying into running several businesses, one of which is a vodka brand aligned with Reset.

A key plan Yemoh has to revolutionise the matchday experience is to bring in a cryptocurrency token which fans can use to spend at the ground.

"I am talking about actually having some sort of token, that is represented by the club itself, so as the club succeeds, the fans succeed by holding that token and it's used as a form of credit and exchange between each other in the ground or any of our sponsors or our network," he added.

"For all intents and purposes you would never even know it's crypto. It will just be a form of credit that you can use as points.

"We use the system of blockchain because it opens doors up not just within our ecosystem but for anybody who believes in what Chorley is going to become or what we're going to do, you can go and invest in that token because you feel you believe in them and will put a hedge on them.

"Any person that chooses to do that, the community benefits from it."