Stockport County release Phil Bardsley, Jacob Davenport, Chris Hussey & Ryan Johnson
Stockport County have released Phil Bardsley, Jacob Davenport, Chris Hussey and Ryan Johnson following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.
Johnson, 26, made 55 appearances for the club and helped them to win the National League title in 2021-22.
Former Manchester United, Sunderland, Stoke and Burnley defender Bardsley made just three appearances after joining on a free transfer in December.
The 37-year-old had donated his salary to the club's community trust.
Hussey joined in September on a deal until the end of the season, following his release by Port Vale, while Davenport joined in February having left Lincoln.
Meanwhile, goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe has triggered a one-year extension - the 35-year-old has made more than 300 appearances for Stockport.
Neill Byrne and Bobby Jones have been offered new deals by the Hatters following their League Two play-off final defeat by Carlisle at the weekend.
"Collectively, we took ourselves very close to a historic second successive promotion. It wasn't to be, but there will be achievements, memories and friendships that outlast this season," director of football Simon Wilson said.