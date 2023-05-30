Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Harder and Eriksson have won multiple titles with Chelsea.

Bayern Munich have signed captain Magdalena Eriksson and forward Pernille Harder from Women's Super League champions Chelsea on three-year deals.

The contracts of Sweden defender, Eriksson, 29, and Denmark's Harder, 30, were set to expire this summer.

Eriksson made 183 appearances and won 11 trophies for the Blues after joining from Swedish side Linkopings in 2017.

Harder's £250,000 move from Wolfsburg in 2020 was a women's world record transfer fee at the time.

"Pernille and Magdalena are two top players with a lot of experience," said Bayern head coach Alexander Straus.

"They've won several trophies, participated in many big tournaments at club level and also on the international stage.

"They're a perfect addition to our team and bring even more quality to our talented squad. They'll take us to the next level. We're very excited about this."

Eriksson, who Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said would "forever remain a legend at the club", had been Chelsea's captain since 2019.

She made 18 starts and scored one goal this season as Chelsea won the WSL for the fourth successive season.

Harder, called "one of the best attacking players in the world" by Hayes, scored 44 goals in 79 games for the Blues and made seven starts this season.

Bayern are the current German champions after finishing two points clear of Wolfsburg.