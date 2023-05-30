Last updated on .From the section European Football

Mourinho was booked by Taylor during Roma's defeat by Sevilla

Uefa will wait for reports from match officials and delegates before deciding whether to take action against Roma manager Jose Mourinho for his foul-mouthed rant at referee Anthony Taylor after the Europa League final.

Mourinho criticised Taylor in his news conference after Roma's penalty shootout defeat by Sevilla in Budapest on Thursday.

He was later captured on film in a car park under the stadium ranting and making pointed comments as Taylor and officials were boarding a mini bus.

Mourinho repeatedly swore and twice shouted about a "disgrace" before switching to Italian.

Uefa's chief refereeing officer Roberto Rosetti attempted to calm the situation down.

Mourinho was booked during an ill-tempered game, with Taylor repeatedly called to the benches to take action as fourth official Michael Oliver struggled to keep control.

Taylor issued yellow cards to 13 players, the most bookings in a Europa League game.

Seven of them were to Roma players, a record for a final.

Delays and injuries saw more than 25 minutes of injury time played across the four halves of the game, which went to extra time with the teams level at 1-1 after normal time.