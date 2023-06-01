Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Ogbene will miss both games after failing to recover from a hamstring issue

Uncapped Peterborough midfielder Jack Taylor has been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar.

Taylor, 24, has played for the Republic Under-21s and earns his spot after helping Peterborough reach the League One play-off semi-final.

Alan Browne and Jeff Hendrick have both made the squad after injury concerns.

However, Chiedozie Ogbene has been ruled out of both games.

Rotherham's Ogbene, who has four goals in 15 caps, has failed to recover from a hamstring problem, with Andrew Omobamidele, Callum Robinson and Seamus Coleman already having been ruled out of the qualifiers.

The Republic, who lost their opening qualifier to France in Dublin, travel to face Greece on 16 June before hosting Gibraltar three days later.

They are attempting to reach their first major tournament under Stephen Kenny, who was appointed boss in April 2020.

Taylor has been rewarded for his form with Peterborough, scoring 10 goals in 51 games for the club before impressing Kenny in the Republic's recent training camp in Bristol.

Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan and Celtic's Liam Scales, who spent last season at Aberdeen, also return to the 25-man squad.

There is, however, no place for experienced quartet Shane Duffy, Robbie Brady, Conor Hourihane and Enda Stevens.

Kenny's side will travel to Turkey next week for a nine-day training camp in Antalya before the Greece game in Athens.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Bournemouth)

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Atletico Madrid), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Nathan Collins (Wolves), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough), Liam Scales (Celtic).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jeff Hendrick (Reading), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jamie McGrath (Wigan Athletic), Jack Taylor (Peterborough United).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Michael Obafemi (Burnley), Evan Ferguson (Brighton), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Mikey Johnston (Vitoria de Guimaraes, on loan from Celtic).