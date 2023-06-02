Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

So who was your choice of player of the year at your Scottish Premiership club? We asked you to tell us via our club pages and we've now tallied up the votes.

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi and centre-back team-mate Cameron Carter-Vickers got the most backing overall as they finished tied among their own fans.

Aberdeen - Leighton Clarkson & Duk

Leighton Clarkson and Duk have been a potent force for Aberdeen

Aberdeen had a great finish to the season after a sticky start that led to Jim Goodwin's dismissal - and fans have two players tied for best performer.

Duk, the Cape Verde forward signed from Benfica last summer, and on-loan Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson have been two who have blossomed, particularly after Barry Robson stepped up into the management role.

Duk, 23, has found the net 18 times in 44 appearances, while Clarkson has many Aberdeen fans hoping to see the 21-year-old former England youth return.

Stuart: Clarkson for me. He has great technical ability and vision to make passes that others won't see. He is great on the ball and puts in a shift without it. The most exciting player I have seen at Aberdeen since James Maddison.

Niall: There are a handful of contenders but Duk has my vote. It has become clearer as the season has reached a conclusion that his industrious style and creative goalscoring have been a huge part in the Dons' elevated final league position.

Celtic - Kyogo & Cameron Carter-Vickers

Kyogo Furuhashi and Cameron Carter-Vickers have had impressive seasons

Celtic have dominated for a second season running, but Kyogo and Carter-Vickers are viewed by the club's fans as the standout performers.

Japan striker Kyogo's 33 goals make him the top scorer in Scotland this season, but American centre-back Carter-Vickers is the man seen to provide a solid base at the back.

Charlie: Carter-Vickers has been an absolute machine at the back. I think he has won us games. It was a close decision between him, Kyoto and Callum McGregor, but Carter-Vickers just edges it with his consistent match-winning performances.

Colin: We've got some great players who we really notice when they're not there. The man who has done the most important and difficult job consistently and brilliantly is Kyogo. He gets my vote.

Dundee United - Craig Sibbald

Craig Sibbald has impressed despite Dundee United's relegation

Craig Sibbald's first season with Dundee United after leaving Livingston has ended in the disappointment of relegation.

However, the 28-year-old midfielder is one of the few players to receive pass marks from the club's fans and just edges out veteran striker Steven Fletcher.

Matthew: Out of a very limited number of players who can say they did all they could, the player of the year has to be Craig Sibbald. He's been played out of position almost every game but has coped very well. He's one of the few I'd be happy to see in a United shirt again next year.

Heart of Midlothian - Lawrence Shankland

Lawrence Shankland has provided goals and leadership

With his 28 goals this season, which earned the 27-year-old a recall to the Scotland squad, striker Lawrence Shankland was a clear choice of Hearts fans.

Neil: Shankland was the best player by some way, he took on the captaincy when needed and kept up his level of performance when the team went through the late slump. He is the first Hearts player to score 20 goals since John Robertson.

Hibernian - Elie Youan

Elie Youan's form has picked up during the season with Hibs

Elie Youan had a fine end to the season, with eight goals in his final 15 game persuading Hibs to turn the 24-year-old Frenchman's loan from St Gallen into a permanent transfer.

However, he was run close in this vote by evergreen Lewis Stevenson, the 35-year-old one-club left-back.

Peter: Youan a mercurial genius. It was a slow start in terms of end product but you could see he had the ability. He came on to a game in the second half of the season with his maverick wing play and dead-eyed finishing. A real cult hero.

Kilmarnock - Danny Armstrong

Danny Armstrong has created and scored goals from the Kilmarnock wing

Danny Armstrong's 12 goals from the wing helped Kilmarnock avoid relegation and the 25-year-old was an overwhelming choice of the Ayrshire side's fans.

Sam: Liam Polworth is very under-rated, and Kyle Vassell is class, but Armstrong single-handedly saved us.

Livingston - Nicky Devlin

Nicky Devlin is saying goodbye to the Livingston family this summer

Nicky Devlin has been a stalwart of Livingston's defence since signing from Walsall in 2019 and another steady season has led to the 29-year-old winning a move to Premiership rivals Aberdeen this summer.

Stephen Kelly, the midfielder who arrived from Rangers in January, also received a name check.

Drew: The best player over the season was probably Devlin. But, as he is moving on, the plaudits should go to Kelly, who was very consistent after joining mid-season.

Motherwell - Kevin van Veen

Motherwell fans hope Kevin van Veen will not be taking the exit door this summer

There were honourable mentions for defender Calum Butcher, whose February arrival coincided with an upturn in form and results, and lively midfielder Blair Spittal.

However, it will come as no surprise to learn that Kevin van Veen's 29 goals won the day with Motherwell fans - as well as the predators hoping to prise the 31-year-old Dutch striker away from Fir Park this summer.

Graham: Van Veen is clearly player of the season, but I would also call out Calum Butcher and Blair Spittal as being key drivers of the 'resurrection'.

Rangers - James Tavernier

James Tavernier is a regular scorer from full-back

James Tavernier's continued goalscoring exploits from right-back - 18 this season - secured the captain most votes from Rangers fans, but there was an honourable mention for veteran Scott Arfield in the midfielder's final season at Ibrox.

It seems like Todd Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin would have been in the running had the midfielders not only arrived from Norwich City and Standard Liege respectively in January.

Jam: Tavernier has to be player of the season. Again and again he produces the numbers that should be common for a number 10, but he does it from defence. He loves the club and shows it with his work-rate. Defensively, he has been caught out a few too many times this year, but that has been the case across the whole defence.

Ross County - Jack Baldwin & Jordan White

Jordan White and Jack Baldwin have stood out for County

Jordan White's 11 goals this season have the 31-year-old striker tied with English centre-back Jack Baldwin neck and neck among fans in a disappointing season.

Craig: It has to be Jordan White for me. He has been a real focal point for the team going forward and everything goes through him. When he's not in the side, we struggle going forward. If he goes, we have to change how the team plays.

Ronny: Its very difficult to pinpoint a player - it's largely a season to forget. Yan Dhanda is our most creative player, but the ball sails over his head every game. White works hard but doesn't get the service needed to be prolific. Ross Laidlaw, Jack Baldwin and Alex Iacovitti have been steady if unspectacular. At a push, Baldwin edges it.

St Johnstone - Drey Wright

Drey Wright has scored seven goals this season

Despite a difficult season that ended with a change in manager, Drey Wright impressed after returning to St Johnstone in a summer move from Hibs.

The 28-year-old Englishman, who has been used at full-back, midfield and on the wing, just edges out striker Stevie May in the fan vote.

George: We really struggled, especially after the World Cup break, but May had a good season and led the line well in a poor side. My player of the season, just edging it, is Wright. He scored some vital goals and is always a threat on the flanks.

St Mirren - Mark O'Hara

Mark O'Hara has impressed in his first season in Paisley

He was run close by striker Curtis Main and right-back Ryan Strain, but with 12 goals from midfield since last summer's arrival from Motherwell, 27-year-old St Mirren captain Mark O'Hara is the toast of Paisley.

Gary: O'Hara - what a signing. Energy, skill and an unexpected eye for goal.