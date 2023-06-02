Last updated on .From the section Clyde

Brian McLean was unable to prevent Clyde being relegated in his first season with the club

Much-travelled centre-half Brian McLean has been promoted from Clyde captain to head coach.

The 38-year-old takes over from Jim Duffy, who moved to a director of football role after relegation to Scottish League 2.

McLean told Clyde's website "it's something I have been working towards".

He had been assisting in coaching after joining from Greenock Morton last year and has also been coaching in Kilmarnock's academy.

A product of Rangers' youth structure, McLean was capped once by Northern Ireland and also played for Motherwell, Falkirk, Preston North End, Dundee United, Ross County, Duli Pengiran Muda Mahkota in Singapore, Hibernian, IPV in Iceland and Dumbarton.

Duffy suggested: "Brian commands respect in the dressing room and has natural leadership qualities.

"He has aspirations for a coaching career and I'm sure he will have a positive influence on a new crop of players over the course of the new season."