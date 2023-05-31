Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Tottenham will step up their interest in managerial target Ange Postecoglou after his Celtic side have played in Saturday's Scottish Cup final (Evening Standard). external-link

The bid Hibernian have accepted for striker Kevin Nisbet from Millwall, is less than the amount the London club offered for the Scotland international in January (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is likely to move on in the summer (Daily Record) external-link .

Max Johnston is to hold talks with Serie A side Torino next week as the player gets set to leave Motherwell. (Football Scotland) external-link .

The Scottish FA's plans for a new Conference League with B teams in the fifth tier in Scottish football is facing opposition from clubs and fans (Scotsman). external-link

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has confirmed Bojan Miovski will miss the start of pre-season due to injury (Press & Journal) external-link .

Lee Johnson says Hibernian will welcome striker Elias Melkersen back with "open arms" despite a loan spell with Sparta Rotterdam yielding few minutes on the pitch (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link .

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes says the departure of his long-serving assistant Tony Docherty an opportunity to start afresh (Herald) external-link .

Glenn Middleton wants to stay at Dundee United and fight for the Championship title. (Courier) external-link