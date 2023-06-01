Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Maanum made her Norway debut at the age of 17

Norway midfielder Frida Maanum has signed a new contract with Arsenal.

The 23-year-old has scored 20 goals, including 16 in the Women's Super League this season, in 78 games since joining from Swedish side Linkopings FC in 2021.

"It feels great. I love Arsenal and I'm looking forward to continuing my time here," said Maanum.

"This is a place where I can develop and learn from the players around me and take steps on and off the pitch."

Maanum also had nine assists as Arsenal finished third in the WSL this season.

"Since joining us two seasons ago, Frida has developed into a wonderful player and has contributed an impressive number of goals and assists this year," said manager Jonas Eidevall.

"There is a very high ceiling for what Frida can achieve in the game and I'm so pleased she will continue to wear Arsenal colours."