Yankuba Minteh has registered six assists this season

Newcastle are close to signing Gambian winger Yankuba Minteh from Danish side Odense.

Minteh, 18, has scored four goals in 17 Superliga matches this season.

Odense's director of football Bjorn Wesstrom said they had for been in "close negotiations with a foreign club" for an extended period.

"It is a difficult decision, but with the risks and opportunities in this case, I have concluded that it is overall the best decision," he said.

Minteh, who will not face FC Midtjylland on Saturday, moved to Denmark last July after beginning his career at Gambian side Steve Biko FC.

He has also played twice for Gambia in friendly internationals against DR Congo and Liberia.