Italy's matchwinner Cesare Casadei played for Reading in the Championship this season

Italy knocked England out of the Under-20 World Cup thanks to a late winner in their last-16 tie in Argentina.

Tommaso Baldanzi gave Italy the lead in La Plata with a first-time finish from Giuseppe Ambrosino's fine through ball.

Alfie Devine levelled for Ian Foster's England after burying a cross by Tottenham team-mate Dane Scarlett.

But Chelsea's Cesare Casadei, who finished 2022-23 on loan with Championship side Reading, scored a late Italy winner with a penalty.

The spot-kick was awarded by the video assistant referee following a Jarell Quansah handball.