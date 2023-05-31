Match ends, England U20 1, Italy U20 2.
Italy knocked England out of the Under-20 World Cup thanks to a late winner in their last-16 tie in Argentina.
Tommaso Baldanzi gave Italy the lead in La Plata with a first-time finish from Giuseppe Ambrosino's fine through ball.
Alfie Devine levelled for Ian Foster's England after burying a cross by Tottenham team-mate Dane Scarlett.
But Chelsea's Cesare Casadei, who finished 2022-23 on loan with Championship side Reading, scored a late Italy winner with a penalty.
The spot-kick was awarded by the video assistant referee following a Jarell Quansah handball.
Line-ups
England U20
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Cox
- 6QuansahBooked at 86minsSubstituted forDelapat 90+7'minutes
- 15Edwards
- 5HumphreysSubstituted forDoyleat 90+9'minutes
- 2Norton-CuffySubstituted forOyegokeat 63'minutes
- 4Scott
- 10Chukwuemeka
- 11ValeSubstituted forEdozieat 90+8'minutes
- 7Devine
- 18FernándezSubstituted forGyabiat 63'minutes
- 9Scarlett
Substitutes
- 3Doyle
- 8Simons
- 12Beadle
- 13Sharman-Lowe
- 14Gyabi
- 16Samuels
- 17Edozie
- 19Delap
- 20Jebbison
- 21Oyegoke
Italy U20
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Desplanches
- 2Zanotti
- 14Guarino
- 15FontanarosaBooked at 52mins
- 3Turicchia
- 4Prati
- 16Faticanti
- 8Casadei
- 10BaldanziSubstituted forGiovaneat 90+3'minutes
- 18EspositoSubstituted forFiumanòat 90+3'minutes
- 9AmbrosinoSubstituted forMontevagoat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Giovane
- 7Pisilli
- 11Montevago
- 12Zacchi
- 13Fiumanò
- 17Lipani
- 19Degli Innocenti
- 20Pafundi
- 21Sassi
- Referee:
- Ramon Abatti Abel
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, England U20 1, Italy U20 2.
Foul by Matteo Prati (Italy U20).
Ronnie Edwards (England U20) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, England U20. Callum Doyle replaces Bashir Humphreys.
Substitution
Substitution, England U20. Samuel Edozie replaces Harvey Vale.
Attempt missed. Dane Scarlett (England U20) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Oyegoke with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, England U20. Liam Delap replaces Jarell Quansah.
Cesare Casadei (Italy U20) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darko Gyabi (England U20).
Substitution
Substitution, Italy U20. Samuel Giovane replaces Tommaso Baldanzi.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy U20. Filippo Fiumanò replaces Francesco Esposito.
Foul by Francesco Esposito (Italy U20).
Post update
Bashir Humphreys (England U20) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tommaso Baldanzi (Italy U20).
Post update
Darko Gyabi (England U20) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Mattia Zanotti (Italy U20).
Goal! England U20 1, Italy U20 2. Cesare Casadei (Italy U20) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Booking
Jarell Quansah (England U20) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.