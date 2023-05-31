Last updated on .From the section Irish

Larne are in their first season in the Women's Premiership

Larne secured their first-ever victory in the Women's Premiership by beating Derry City 3-2 at the Brandywell Stadium.

It was an injury-time goal from Hollie Johnston that gave the Inver Reds their first points, seven games into their maiden top-flight campaign.

The win saw Larne move off the bottom of the table and rise above Wednesday night's opponents.

Derry remain bottom with no points from seven outings.

Larne took the lead in the 28th minute when Katherine Haveron opened the scoring but the hosts were level within two minutes through Ellie Redden.

Leah Wilgaus put the visitors back in front on the stroke of half-time but Redden notched again, just two minutes after the break, to make it 2-2.

The bottom-of-the-table clash looked like it was going to finish in a draw before Johston's late winner.

Glentoran and Cliftonville are level on 18 points - seven wins from seven for each - at the top of the table and play each other on Friday night.