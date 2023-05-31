Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Ron Gourlay has also worked at Manchester United, Chelsea and Reading

West Bromwich Albion chief executive Ron Gourlay is to leave his role with the Championship club on 14 June.

Gourlay, who was appointed in February 2022, resigned in March 2023.

But the club said the news remained confidential to provide "stability" for the rest of the season.

"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Ron for his tireless commitment and professionalism during his time at The Hawthorns and wishes him well," a Baggies statement said. external-link

"Albion will issue a further statement on the appointment of a new chief executive officer in due course."