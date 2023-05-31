Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Youri Tielemans has bid a "heartfelt farewell" to Leicester City fans in a video message external-link on his Instagram account.

The Belgium midfielder's contract with the Foxes runs out this summer.

The 26-year-old, who scored the winner in the 2021 FA Cup final against Chelsea, leaves the King Power Stadium after relegation to the Championship.

"Dear Leicester City fans, after four and a half special years and with a lot of gratitude, I am bidding farewell to this incredible club," he said.

"From the first day I set foot on this ground, your warmth and passion embraced me.

"Victory and triumph, love, hope and even defeat, we have shared many special moments together. I am forever grateful for your unwavering support."

Tielemans joined initially on loan from Monaco in January 2019 and his move was made permanent in a then club-record £40m deal in July of that year.

He made 195 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 28 goals. He also has 58 caps for Belgium.

A series of commanding performances in midfield under former manager Brendan Rodgers helped Leicester to top-half finishes in the Premier League and qualification for Europe, including a run to the Europa Conference League semi-finals last season.

"Thank you to Khun Top [Leicester chairman and owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha], the board, the staff, the players and fans for having given me and my family a home," Tielemans added.

"This is not a goodbye, but a heartfelt farewell, with pride, love and eternal gratitude."