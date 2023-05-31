Zain Westbrooke (left) departed Bristol Rovers midway through last season

Doncaster Rovers midfielder Zain Westbrooke has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

Westbrooke, 26, joined the League Two side as a free agent in March and made seven appearances during the season.

He came through the academies of Premier League sides Chelsea and Brentford, before playing for Coventry City and Bristol Rovers' first teams.

"The main aim when I came here for the end of last season was to try to get a new contract," said Westbrooke.

"I was just desperate to get back into football with the difficult period out. But I really enjoyed it, found my love back for the game again."

Rovers manager Grant McCann added: "It was tough for him coming in for the last few games, but I've no doubt that with a really good pre-season, he's going to be a force for us next year and we're going to try to get that out of him."